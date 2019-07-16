TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.83 N/A -0.46 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 332 7.56 N/A 10.41 33.99

In table 1 we can see TPI Composites Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TPI Composites Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. TPI Composites Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TPI Composites Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$35 is TPI Composites Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.51%. Meanwhile, Roper Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $330.75, while its potential downside is -13.92%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TPI Composites Inc. seems more appealing than Roper Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPI Composites Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of TPI Composites Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. had bearish trend while Roper Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.