TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Both TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.64 N/A -0.46 0.00 Kadant Inc. 88 1.35 N/A 5.22 17.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TPI Composites Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Kadant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Kadant Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TPI Composites Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TPI Composites Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.98% and an $30 average price target. On the other hand, Kadant Inc.’s potential upside is 34.38% and its average price target is $110. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TPI Composites Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadant Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPI Composites Inc. and Kadant Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of TPI Composites Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kadant Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. was less bullish than Kadant Inc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats TPI Composites Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.