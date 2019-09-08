TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 25 0.51 N/A -0.46 0.00 IDEX Corporation 158 5.06 N/A 5.40 31.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TPI Composites Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TPI Composites Inc. and IDEX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TPI Composites Inc. and IDEX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$25 is TPI Composites Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 47.41%. Meanwhile, IDEX Corporation’s consensus price target is $168, while its potential downside is -0.50%. Based on the results shown earlier, TPI Composites Inc. is looking more favorable than IDEX Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98% of IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats TPI Composites Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.