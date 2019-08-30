TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 26 0.53 N/A -0.46 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 165 3.05 N/A 8.85 19.49

Table 1 demonstrates TPI Composites Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 11.9%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. TPI Composites Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TPI Composites Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of TPI Composites Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 40.45%. Honeywell International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $187.33 consensus target price and a 14.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TPI Composites Inc. looks more robust than Honeywell International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPI Composites Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.5%. 1.4% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. was less bullish than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats TPI Composites Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.