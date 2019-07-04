TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

As Diversified Machinery companies, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.80 N/A -0.46 0.00 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A -3.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TPI Composites Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TPI Composites Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -7.3%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Continental Materials Corporation are 2.3 and 1.5 respectively. Continental Materials Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TPI Composites Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.9% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of TPI Composites Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.6% of Continental Materials Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. has -8.3% weaker performance while Continental Materials Corporation has 68.35% stronger performance.

Summary

TPI Composites Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.