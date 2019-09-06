TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Reaches $16.99 52 Week Low; Profile of 13 Analysts Covering Visa Inc. (V)

The stock of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.31 target or 4.00% below today’s $16.99 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $596.58M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $16.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $23.86 million less. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 404,021 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $85 MLN AND $90 MLN (APPROX. 85% GROWTH RELATED); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDINGS B3 CFR; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 09/05/2018 – TPI Enterprises Dropped to Hold From Add by Morgans Financial; 02/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – TPI POLENE PLANS MAXIMUM 2.5B BAHT SHARE BUYBACK; 23/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDING B3 CFR; OTLK REMAINS STABLE; 09/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S EXERCISED OPTION FOR 2 ADDITIONAL BLADE MANUFACTURING LINES UNDER EXISTING MULTIYEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – TPI to Collaborate with Navistar to Design and Build an All-Composite Class 8 Truck; 05/03/2018 – Gaming Standards Association Creates Landmark TPI (Third-Party Interface) Standard, Streamlining iGaming Platform lnterfaces

Among 14 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 1.28% above currents $186.19 stock price. Visa Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. See Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $183.0000 New Target: $187.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $166.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $177.0000 New Target: $193.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $204.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Reinitiate

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $596.58 million. The firm also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Analysts await TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 600.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TPIC’s profit will be $3.51 million for 42.48 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TPI Composites, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $408.31 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 35.75 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

