TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Mattel (MAT) Shorts Decreased By 3.17%

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. TPIC’s profit would be $3.52M giving it 45.63 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, TPI Composites, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 228,230 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 05/03/2018 Gaming Standards Association Creates Landmark TPI (Third-Party Interface) Standard, Streamlining iGaming Platform Interfaces; 04/04/2018 – TPI POLENE POWER SAYS EXPECTS ELECTRICITY SALES IN 2018 TO GROW 100 PCT FROM YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $85 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $85 MLN AND $90 MLN (APPROX. 85% GROWTH RELATED); 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL BILLINGS AND NET SALES UNDER ASC 606 OF BETWEEN $1.0 BLN AND $1.05 BLN; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDING B3 CFR; OTLK REMAINS STABLE; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TPI Composites Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate to be Between 40% and 42%; 02/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) had a decrease of 3.17% in short interest. MAT’s SI was 69.26M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.17% from 71.53 million shares previously. With 7.91M avg volume, 9 days are for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s short sellers to cover MAT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 1.25 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 76 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 295,715 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ckw Financial Gru accumulated 1,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 111,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 15 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 36 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 897,961 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Charles Schwab Investment Management has 2.48 million shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Com holds 1.93% or 13.70 million shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 49,826 shares. 631,746 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership.

Among 2 analysts covering Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mattel has $13.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.17’s average target is 11.65% above currents $10.9 stock price. Mattel had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MAT in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $641.56 million. The firm also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

