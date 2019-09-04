TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Contrasting side by side

Both TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 26 0.51 N/A -0.46 0.00 The ExOne Company 8 1.96 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TPI Composites Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, The ExOne Company which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TPI Composites Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00

TPI Composites Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.69% and an $25 average price target. On the other hand, The ExOne Company’s potential upside is 22.09% and its average price target is $10.5. The data provided earlier shows that TPI Composites Inc. appears more favorable than The ExOne Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares and 31.5% of The ExOne Company shares. Insiders held 1.4% of TPI Composites Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of The ExOne Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The ExOne Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TPI Composites Inc. beats The ExOne Company.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.