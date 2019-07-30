TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Contrasting side by side

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.85 N/A -0.46 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 15.07 N/A -14.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TPI Composites Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TPI Composites Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of TPI Composites Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.27% are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. has stronger performance than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Summary

TPI Composites Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.