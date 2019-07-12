TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.83 N/A -0.46 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TPI Composites Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Hudson Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Hudson Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TPI Composites Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TPI Composites Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.20% and an $35 consensus price target. Hudson Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 consensus price target and a 104.28% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than TPI Composites Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of TPI Composites Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. has -8.3% weaker performance while Hudson Technologies Inc. has 125.84% stronger performance.

Summary

TPI Composites Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.