TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Comparing side by side

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.82 N/A -0.46 0.00 Cynergistek Inc. 5 0.66 N/A 0.19 25.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TPI Composites Inc. and Cynergistek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Cynergistek Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.7%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Cynergistek Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Cynergistek Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TPI Composites Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TPI Composites Inc. and Cynergistek Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 21% respectively. TPI Composites Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Cynergistek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Cynergistek Inc. 3.5% -2.67% 0.03% 17.37% -3.47% -0.21%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. was more bearish than Cynergistek Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cynergistek Inc. beats TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.