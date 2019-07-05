TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Analysts See $-0.36 EPS; Cogent Communications Group (CCOI)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Cogent Communications Group Inc (CCOI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 102 funds opened new or increased positions, while 65 sold and trimmed holdings in Cogent Communications Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 40.49 million shares, down from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cogent Communications Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 53 Increased: 68 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, TPI Composites, Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 251,497 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 09/05/2018 – TPI Enterprises Dropped to Hold From Add by Morgans Financial; 02/05/2018 – TPI POLENE PLANS MAXIMUM 2.5B BAHT SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – TPI POLENE PCL – APPOINTS KHANTACHAI VICHAKKHANA AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIDENT TPI HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – TPI and Vestas Expand Relationship in Mexico; 08/03/2018 – TPI Composites Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate to be Between 40% and 42%; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDING B3 CFR; OTLK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trident Tpi Holdings Inc.’s B3 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 23/05/2018 – TPI Polene Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – TPI TO RETURN CONCEBRA ROAD, SEES INTEREST IN VIRACOPOS: VALOR

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 90.68 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $9.93M for 70.07 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for 989,801 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 532,310 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 1.72% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 129,025 shares.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 225,128 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $858.57 million. The firm also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.