TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. TPIC’s profit would be $3.51 million giving it 48.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, TPI Composites, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 486,673 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLINGS OF $242.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL BILLINGS OF BETWEEN $1.0 BLN AND $1.05 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $23; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trident Tpi Holdings Inc.’s B3 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIDENT TPI HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $85 MLN AND $90 MLN (APPROX. 85% GROWTH RELATED); 14/05/2018 – TPI TO RETURN CONCEBRA ROAD, SEES INTEREST IN VIRACOPOS: VALOR

Among 4 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $2100 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 57.02% above currents $16.24 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 7.77M shares. Strs Ohio has 2,857 shares. 18,849 were reported by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. 1.80 million are owned by Sir Capital Management Lp. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 794,304 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Carroll Fin Assocs reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Finance Grp Inc has 22,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,540 are held by Nordea Mngmt. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0% or 9,794 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 517,215 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.26 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Among 3 analysts covering TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TPI Composites has $3000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 37.62% above currents $19.38 stock price. TPI Composites had 5 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TPIC in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report.