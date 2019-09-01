TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:TSLX) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s current price of $20.73 translates into 1.88% yield. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 205,832 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 20,922 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 838,871 shares with $16.69 million value, down from 859,793 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $15.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88 million shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The fund provides senior secured loans , mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.96% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 215,818 shares. Invesco Limited holds 152,187 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 297,940 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,445 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,888 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Blackrock owns 46.08M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc holds 214,270 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 40,289 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.11% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 1.89 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny accumulated 192,213 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 730,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $32.20 million for 119.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

