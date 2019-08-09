TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Lowered By 12.76%

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TSLX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s current price of $20.39 translates into 0.20% yield. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 246,743 shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) had a decrease of 12.76% in short interest. CMG’s SI was 1.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.76% from 1.93M shares previously. With 540,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG)’s short sellers to cover CMG’s short positions. The SI to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s float is 6.17%. The stock increased 2.39% or $19 during the last trading session, reaching $814.05. About 503,609 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. Argus Research maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral”. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Monday, March 18. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $725 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Cowen & Co maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.24 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 91.82 P/E ratio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 60,000 shares worth $35.89 million. Shares for $4.34M were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested in 0.08% or 19,067 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Focused Wealth holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 10 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 7,919 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 64 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 38,999 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0.06% stake. Contravisory Management accumulated 730 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Maverick Cap holds 0.63% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 67,110 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 9,572 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 4,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc stated it has 51,924 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5,921 shares. 21,770 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt.

