TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered By $10.99 Million Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Position

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) stake by 28.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 1.33M shares with $27.98M value, down from 1.85M last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 805,652 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TSLX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s current price of $20.90 translates into 0.19% yield. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 206,975 shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Golar LNG (GLNG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GLNG Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 1.22 million shares to 1.31 million valued at $200.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 413,020 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Huya Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $40 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 119.97% above currents $13.07 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2700 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The fund provides senior secured loans , mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance.