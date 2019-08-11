TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience has $1100 highest and $900 lowest target. $10’s average target is -9.42% below currents $11.04 stock price. Meridian Bioscience had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. See Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) latest ratings:

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:TSLX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s current price of $20.12 translates into 0.20% yield. TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 167,741 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 267,618 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 23/04/2018 – Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of Meridian Waste; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Danone; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan-Kettering to form cancer-centers joint venture; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – COMPANY WILL CONDUCT OPERATIONS THROUGH TWO BUSINESS UNITS, DIAGNOSTICS AND LIFE SCIENCE; 05/03/2018 The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. PHILLIPS DAVID bought $57,015 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,516 was made by Rice John McCune Jr. on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $56,855 was made by Anderson James M. on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Connors Investor Serv accumulated 172,043 shares. Millennium Lc reported 0% stake. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 2,361 shares. Vaughan Nelson Ltd Partnership invested in 1.46 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 13,941 shares. Brown Mngmt owns 3.63M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Aperio Gru Lc invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 3,556 were accumulated by Ameritas. 107,579 are owned by Secor Cap Advsr L P. Invesco Limited holds 487,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 3.00 million shares. Bogle Inv Lp De stated it has 135,894 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $474.52 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The fund provides senior secured loans , mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance.

