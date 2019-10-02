Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stock Declined While Greenwich Investment Management Increased Stake by $382,033; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, United Asset Strategies Raised by $738,150 Its Position

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 234,186 shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,534 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 6,318 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81,292 shares. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chou Associates Inc reported 130,000 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh reported 6,251 shares stake. Washington Tru Communication stated it has 4,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Prns has invested 4.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 139,196 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Co holds 13,219 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 402,210 were accumulated by Nexus Inv Mgmt Inc. Bessemer Gru stated it has 3.96M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 8,000 shares.

