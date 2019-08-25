Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Upped Position by $1.14 Million; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Chemical Bank Decreased Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 197,102 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Lc stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Schulhoff And Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,545 shares. Security Tru accumulated 3,635 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc has 9,193 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Com owns 4,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chevy Chase Holding reported 243,413 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 6,067 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 765,297 shares. Hrt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,683 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Limited Co holds 0.1% or 5,488 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 0.09% or 1.10 million shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,183 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,454 shares to 94,179 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.