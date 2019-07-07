Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Raised Stake by $1.14 Million; As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Holding by $1.55 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 298,149 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 127,483 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26,531 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 267,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Cap Management owns 131,900 shares. 69,403 were accumulated by Cadence Management Limited Liability Corporation. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 35,430 are owned by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company. 15,367 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Com. Awm Inv holds 286,002 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 44,664 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 18,707 shares. California-based Eam Llc has invested 0.41% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Friess Associate Ltd Com reported 202,698 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,325 shares. Conestoga Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake.