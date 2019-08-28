Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Holder Tnb Financial Has Upped Holding by $844,608

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 276,313 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 15,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 175,743 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 159,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 8.25 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 379,767 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prns LP has invested 2.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fil owns 5.63M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 322,423 shares. Fruth Invest holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,038 shares. 36,344 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Payden & Rygel holds 312,900 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Company holds 0.21% or 47,579 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15.56 million shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 9,702 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc reported 62,964 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). London Of Virginia stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Tru Communication Na has 0.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending: 7.5%-Covered Yield, Special Dividends, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Elects Hurley Doddy and Jennifer Gordon to the Board – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: Q2 Earnings Beat Will Likely Drive Special Dividends For This High-Quality BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.