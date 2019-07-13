Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Declined; Farallon Capital Management Has Decreased Visa (V) Position by $110.61 Million; Shares Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 709,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.57 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 102,032 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 165,000 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $118.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.