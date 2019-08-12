Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.14 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Clough Capital Partners LP Boosted Holding by $22.34 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 122,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 149,120 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.21M, up from 26,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 168,304 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Alibaba, Cisco, Nvidia, Walmart and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Online retailers mull Alibaba’s strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55,800 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,089 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $150 million 4.500% Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Elects Hurley Doddy and Jennifer Gordon to the Board – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; Declares a Fourth Quarter 2018 Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.12 and a First Quarter 2019 Base Dividend Per Share of $0.39 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.