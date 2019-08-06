Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position; Sessa Capital Im LP Lowered Its Position in Groupon (GRPN) as Shares Declined

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 3.20M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The hedge fund held 652,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 745,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 112,617 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 24,000 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 800,000 shares. Tensile Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Sessa Im Ltd Partnership holds 3.11 million shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2.73M shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 10,626 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 34,055 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 20,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 832,166 shares. Citigroup reported 196,770 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 12.85 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 252,992 are owned by One Trading L P. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 68,983 shares.

