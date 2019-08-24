Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Share Price Declined While Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Position; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Valuation Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.63M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36M, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 197,102 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Elects Hurley Doddy and Jennifer Gordon to the Board – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 111,939 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,531 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,625 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.07% or 25.16 million shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 384,340 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp invested in 222,000 shares. Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 732,059 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 1,290 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,600 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares to 376,871 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.