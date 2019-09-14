Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holding Has Upped by Greenwich Investment Management Inc; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Upped Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $4.43 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 26,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 311,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.77 million, up from 285,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 134,294 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; Declares a Fourth Quarter 2018 Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.12 and a First Quarter 2019 Base Dividend Per Share of $0.39 – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,100 shares to 256,213 shares, valued at $34.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow rises slightly ahead of big speech from the Fed chief – CNBC” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund August 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Wall Street rises on strong Chinese data, Hong Kong and Brexit news – Reuters” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow jumps more than 200 points, closes above 27,000 for the first time since July – CNBC” with publication date: September 11, 2019.