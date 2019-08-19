Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Cut Position by $18.43 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Oakmont Partners Lifted Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 35,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 137,773 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 101,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 9.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36 million, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 190,026 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.7%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Should Be In Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $150 million 4.500% Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: Scoop Up This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding BDC On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Verizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Limited Liability holds 2.01% or 525,219 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 14.53M shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,600 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 7.99M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Patten Group Inc owns 16,894 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Company stated it has 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company owns 39,366 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. M&R Management accumulated 16,847 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc holds 2,658 shares. Grassi Inv holds 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 130,409 shares. Lincoln owns 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51,202 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership owns 7,745 shares.