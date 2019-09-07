TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Both TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 20 5.47 N/A 1.90 10.27 Hilltop Holdings Inc. 21 1.40 N/A 1.44 15.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc. Hilltop Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TPG Specialty Lending Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 9.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 63.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.26% -0.15% -3.08% -0.49% 1.86% 8.59% Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.8% 6.23% 9.67% 22.26% 8.67% 27.2%

For the past year TPG Specialty Lending Inc. was less bullish than Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Summary

Hilltop Holdings Inc. beats TPG Specialty Lending Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services. In addition, it offers wealth and investment management services, including estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed, asset and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products; provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, clearing, and securities lending services; and operates as a securities broker. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed rate conventional and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo loans, and federal housing administration and veteran affairs loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines that include commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.