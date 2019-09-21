TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) and MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Comparison side by side

Both TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 20 5.51 N/A 1.90 10.27 MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 31 12.60 N/A 4.71 6.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and MMA Capital Holdings Inc. MMA Capital Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Specialty Lending Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MMA Capital Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.6% 11.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and MMA Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of MMA Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.26% -0.15% -3.08% -0.49% 1.86% 8.59% MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 1.07% -2.85% 2.56% 14.57% 23.86% 27.3%

For the past year TPG Specialty Lending Inc. has weaker performance than MMA Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. beats TPG Specialty Lending Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its bond portfolio primarily comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; guarantees to third parties related to the receipt of tax credits; and debt capital to develop build, and operate renewable energy systems. It also raises, invests in, and manages private real estate funds, which invests in residential real estate in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Management, LLC in September 2014. MMA Capital Management, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.