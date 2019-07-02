TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.92 N/A 1.70 11.59 Urban Edge Properties 19 5.00 N/A 0.94 19.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00

Urban Edge Properties on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 16.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. -1.01% 0.46% -1.36% -1.85% -2.14% 7.49% Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Urban Edge Properties beats TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.