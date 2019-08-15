TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.44 N/A 1.70 11.65 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.05 N/A 20.12 1.26

Table 1 highlights TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares and 2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has 8.04% stronger performance while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.