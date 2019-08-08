TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

As REIT – Diversified companies, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.60 N/A 1.70 11.65 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.56 N/A 0.03 664.38

Table 1 demonstrates TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares and 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.