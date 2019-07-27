TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Both TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 10.08 N/A 1.70 11.59 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 23.67 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 32.80% and its average price target is $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares and 81.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares. Insiders held 0.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, Five Point Holdings LLC has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. -1.01% 0.46% -1.36% -1.85% -2.14% 7.49% Five Point Holdings LLC -7.85% 1.81% 9.03% 12.07% -35.45% 21.76%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Five Point Holdings LLC

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.