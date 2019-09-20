TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

We will be comparing the differences between TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.91 N/A 1.70 11.65 Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.