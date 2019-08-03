TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.58 N/A 1.70 11.65 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.