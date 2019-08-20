TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has 89.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.30% 2.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. N/A 20 11.65 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

With consensus price target of $21, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 7.69%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. Based on the results given earlier, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s rivals beat TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.