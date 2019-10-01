TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Sand Hill Global Advisors Cut By $340,516 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $0.43 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TRTX’s profit would be $31.86M giving it 11.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 165,362 shares traded. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has declined 4.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRTX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRTX); 19/03/2018 – TRTX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 42C/SHR FROM 38C, EST. 39C; 08/05/2018 – TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRTX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 07/05/2018 – TPG RE Finance Trust Book Value Per Common Share at March 31 Was $19.82; 07/05/2018 – TPG RE Finance Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.42 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – TPG RE FINANCE TRUST 1Q CORE EPS 42C, EST. 43C

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 55,607 shares with $6.10M value, down from 58,731 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $309.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 4.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.72% below currents $123.85 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why It Might Be Time For This Obscure Geared ETF – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,586 were accumulated by Reliant Mngmt Ltd Co. 15,009 are owned by First Fin Corp In. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,985 shares. 2.12M are owned by Cibc World Markets Corporation. Hallmark Mgmt has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 125,778 shares. Cape Ann National Bank has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Co owns 148 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company invested in 1.07% or 289,357 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rock Point Advsr Ltd has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fund Management has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hm Lc holds 3,478 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.97 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.