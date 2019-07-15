TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.27% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. on 2 of the 3 factors.