TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.97 N/A 0.57 14.04

In table 1 we can see TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TPG Pace Holdings Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.85% and 27.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has 3.2% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats TPG Pace Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.