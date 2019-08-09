TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

This is a contrast between TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.