TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Holdings Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 6 factors.