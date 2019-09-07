TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Holdings Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 6 factors.
