TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.