TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
