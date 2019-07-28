TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates businesses, TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.67 N/A 1.39 12.08

Table 1 demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Holdings Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 74.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 62.85% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats TPG Pace Holdings Corp.