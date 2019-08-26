TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 54.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.