TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TPG Pace Holdings Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 48.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.