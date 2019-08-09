TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.