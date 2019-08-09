TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
