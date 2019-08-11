TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) Contrasting side by side

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

