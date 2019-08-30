TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) Comparison side by side

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.85% and 51.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.