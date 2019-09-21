TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 92.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
