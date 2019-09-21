TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 92.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.