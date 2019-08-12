Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Has Upped by $6.30 Million; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) Decreased by $362,208 as Stock Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 625,721 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 54,164 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nike pumps up its tech muscle with acquisition of Celect data firm – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,962 shares to 42,375 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colonial Tru Advsr has 2.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 131,710 shares. 138,621 are held by Piedmont Invest. Sector Pension Board has 544,101 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 32,790 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 73,215 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability has invested 6.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ghp Advsrs stated it has 4,695 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bessemer Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Finemark National Bank & Tru has 134,339 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 438,892 shares stake. S&Co owns 8,220 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 281,329 shares. Thematic Prns Ltd Company holds 451,414 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Northstar invested in 23,203 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Investment Partners Lc holds 0.67% or 164,389 shares. Asset Management One holds 48,021 shares. 305,328 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.08% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.04 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 400,755 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp invested in 629,145 shares. Moreover, American Intll has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 282,781 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 10 shares. United Advisers Llc has 4,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 3,791 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 15,020 shares.